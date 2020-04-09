Paige VanZant Claps Back at Haters With New Risque Photo Alongside Husband Austin Vanderford

✖

UFC star Paige VanZant and her husband, Austin Vanderford, decided the best way to spend their time in self-quarantine is by becoming nudists. The couple have frequently shared photos of themselves in the nude, with just enough objects blocking their private parts from being exposed, which would lead to Instagram pulling them off the social network. While their fans have found these new pictures hilarious, others have found it uncomfortable, so VanZant has a clear message for them.

On Wednesday, VanZant posted a picture of the two toasting in their living room, with Vanderford's glass of whiskey expertly covering VanZant, who is carrying a glass of wine. In the foreground, Vanderford is reading Mark Manson's book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—. "Your life isn't yours if you always care what someone else thinks," VanZant wrote in the caption, adding a winking emoji.

Still, there were hundreds of comments from people not taking VanZant's advice. One person simply wrote, "Please stop." A few people responded to that person by telling them to simply unfollow VanZant if they do not like the photos she shares. A few others wondered who was taking the photos, leading some to theorize they could just be using timers on the phone cameras.

VanZant later posted another photo promoting her "Mr. VanZant" shirt, so she was wearing at least one piece of clothing in the picture. She also shared several new videos from home in her Instagram Story, showing herself and Vanderford wearing clothes. "Have you gotten your Mr.Vanzant shirt? Sale ends Monday," she wrote in the caption.

Vanderford, 30, and VanZant, 26, began sharing photos of themselves in the nude on March 31. The pictures have shown them gardening, cooking, working out and standing outside, all without any clothes. One crazy post shows VanZant holding Vanderford up while he covers her private parts, and another photo with him holding her up with her hands covering his privates. "It's called art, you wouldn't understand," she wrote.

VanZant has a 8-4 UFC record, with her most recent fight being a win against Rachel Ostovich in January 2019. She also reached the finals of Dancing With The Stars in 2016 with pro dancer Mark Ballas. In a recent interview with ESPN, VanZant revealed she makes more money with Instagram posts than with MMA fighting.

"With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting," she said. "If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss financially by a long shot." VanZant now has more than 2.4 million followers on the social network.