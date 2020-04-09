Drew Brees Reacts to Tom Brady Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

✖

Drew Brees is ready for the NFL season to start right now. Not only is he looking forward to leading the Saints to a Super Bowl appearance, but he's also looking forward to battling against one of the best to ever play the game. Last month, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, and he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This means Brees, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, will get to face Brady twice a year since both teams play in the NFC South. Brees recently appeared on The Ellen Show, and said he's looking forward to facing Brady and the rest of the quarterbacks in the division.

"Yeah, well, the division just got a little bit better, didn't it?" Brees said while laughing when asked about Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers per ESPN. "And in addition to that, Teddy Bridgewater -- who played so well for us with the Saints last year when I got hurt -- he's now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. So our division has Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and myself with the Saints. It's always been a very challenging division, and it just kicked up a notch."

Brady comes into the NFC South with a lot of hardware. Along with the six Super Bowl rings, Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards, and he was named NFL MVP three times. When it comes to division titles, the Patriots won 17 AFC East titles out of the 19 seasons Brady was the starter. Shortly after Brady signed with the Bucs, he revealed why he wanted to join the team.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

Along with Brees and Brady, the NFC South also features Bridgewater and Ryan. Bridgewater is the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and is replacing Cam Newton, who was recently cut by the team. Ryan is the leading man for the Atlanta Falcons and won the MVP award in 2016 while leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance the same year.