Tom Brady Says He 'Absolutely' Would Let His Sons Play Football

Tom Brady loves the game of football, and he would let his sons take part in it if they want to go that route. On Wednesday morning, Brady was on Howard Stern's radio show, and Stern asked Brady if he would let his two sons play football. Brady said he "Absolutely" would, and he thinks contact sports like football are beneficial to children.

"I think there's something about contact sports that teaches you a lot about discipline, respect, mutual respect for your opponent, that you don’t get in non-contact sports," Brady said per Pro Football Talk. "If your body is taking a physical toll and punishment, you’ve got to respect your body because that's your insulation, that’s your asset. You have to have even more respect for your body. Boxers, for example, MMA, wrestling, the contact sports are the ones where I think you learn the most discipline. Because you can't perform unless you take great care of your body."

Brady went on to say the only hesitation for his sons playing football is feeling pressured to be just like him. He said to Stern: "I would never want for them to be 'Tom Brady’s son' playing football." He also said injures are not a big concern to Brady, and he's more worried about his two sons missing lessons learned from being on the football field.

Brady doesn't want his sons to feel like they have to follow his footsteps, which won't be an easy thing to do. Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history, reaching the Super Bowl nine times while winning six of them and winning four Super Bowl MVPs. Brady has been with the Patriots for 20 seasons, and it looked like he was going to finish his career in New England. However, he's now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he felt like it was time to move on.

"I would say I never cared about legacy," Brady said when asked about playing for one team per NESN. "I could give a s— about (that). I never said in high school, 'Man, I can't wait for what my football legacy looks like.' That's just not me. That’s not my personality. So why would I choose a different place? It's just time. I don't know what to say other than that. I had accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization and an incredible group of people. That will never change. No one can ever take that away from me. No one can take those Super Bowl championships or experiences away from us."