Former Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston Details Quarantine Wedding, Establishing Free Coronavirus Hotline

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is currently a free agent and is now looking for a new opportunity in the NFL. Where he suits up in 2020 is unknown, but the former first overall pick has been keeping busy with workouts. He also married his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony.

According to an Instagram post, Winston and Breion Allen tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 27. They said their vows at their home and tried to follow all recommended protocols due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Although Winston did reveal in an interview with FOX News that they were less strict about the recommended six feet of distance. He and his "high school sweetheart" were only about three feet away from each other.

"The main safety part about our wedding was just having our parents there," Winston said. "Very limited guests. Me and Breion, we did cherish each other. We stood three feet apart from each other, and our minister stood right behind us. But we were in the pool, and to my knowledge, chlorine does help prevent the spread of coronavirus."

While Winston did reflect upon his "amazing" day with his new bride, he did quickly turn the conversation to his new hotline. He, along with Dr. Scott Kelley, has set up a free nationwide hotline that will provide answers about the coronavirus. Those that call 844-TEST-COVID will take part in a free assessment from the comfort of their own home and will receive further instructions based on their answers.

"It's not really about me, it's about these Americans here that have the opportunity to get served by this hotline from the easy access of their own home," Winston continued. He and Kelley are hoping that everyone in the country can team up together and "beat COVID." Winston also has the goal of furthering this pursuit with his free hotline.

The former Buccaneers QB initially appeared on FOX News to discuss his wedding and the coronavirus hotline, but he was also asked about his former team. The host wanted to know what Winston felt about Brady heading to Florida to take over the team. Additionally, has he received any potential options for his future landing spot?

"One thing about Tom Brady is that it's understood that he is the GOAT," Winston replied. "When you can get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me. But at the end of the day, it's a competitive sport. We all in the business. I'm excited for whatever opportunity it may hold."