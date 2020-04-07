Tom Brady Posts Goodbye Video to Patriots Fans

✖

Tom Brady fans can't get over the fact he's no longer a member of the New England Patriots. He signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month and he's looking forward to leading another team to a Super Bowl win. However, before he officially moves on from the Patriots, he recently went to Twitter to post a goodbye video to the fans. He said the journey in New England was "amazing," and he "wouldn't change anything about it."

My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation #TheOnlyWayIsThrough https://t.co/Vl2Hx6k4Gc pic.twitter.com/KyF4wMIRTc — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2020

What Brady posted comes on the heels of him penning a letter to the Patriots. In the letter, the six-time Super Bowl champion wrote: "Twenty years ago, I arrived in New England from a different coast, a different part of the country and a different culture. Today, I'm transitioning into another chapter of my life and career. It involves gathering up all the things I've learned in my life so far and moving to a different coast, a different part of the country and a different culture. If that feels familiar, there's a good reason why. Because that's how it started."

Brady continued: "If there's one thing anyone can say for sure, it's that New Englanders understand what fandom is all about. New Englanders just really, really love their sports. That's maybe because compared to New York, or Chicago, or Los Angeles, Boston feels less like a big city than it does a large small town. Even if you don't know everybody in Boston, you feel like you know everybody. The fans feel like they're part of our team, and my teammates and I felt the same way about them."

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2000, and he took over as the starting quarterback midway through the 2001 season. During his time as the starter, Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them, and he was named the Super Bowl MVP four times. Earlier this week, Brady was named to the 2010 All-Decade Team, and he's the only quarterback in NFL history to be named to two different all-decade teams (also named in 2000). During his conference call after signing with the Bucs, Brady explained what made him want to move down to Tampa, Florida.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."