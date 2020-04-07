'Bull': Watch the Trailer for Rob Morgan's Intense Bull Riding Drama

Bull riding is an inherently dangerous sport that does not work well with those of advanced age. A new film starring Rob Morgan, Yolonda Ross and Amber Havard, Bull, attempts to capture the danger of the sport, as well as the impact that it has on those involved. The first trailer was recently released and provides insight into the storylines that will define this film.

Morgan (Daredevil, Wetlands) is first shown in the trailer as he attempts to elude a raging bull during an event. He is no longer a bull rider and is instead a rodeo clown. He is unsuccessful and lands on the ground unconscious. According to his doctor, he blacked out. This brings up questions about whether he will be able to continue bull riding, or if he will have to retire from the sport. Before Morgan's character, Abe, makes this decision, he meets a troubled young girl.

The film centers around 14-year-old Kris (Amber Havard), who, after trashing her neighbor's house in a fit of youthful defiance, seems destined to follow in her mother's footsteps to the state penitentiary. To make amends, she is forced to help Abe Turner (Rob Morgan), an ex-bull rider scraping by on the Texas rodeo circuit, with errands at home and at his work. While traveling with Abe, she discovers a passion for bull riding. Yet, as Kris sets out to learn the dangerous sport, bad influences lure her back into delinquent ways. Meanwhile, Abe struggles with the aches and pains of growing older and aging out of the only life he has ever known. Together, Kris and Abe forge an unexpected connection, helping each other see new possibilities and hope for the future before it’s too late.

Bull, from Samuel Goldwyn Films, was directed by Annie Silverstein. She co-wrote the film with Johnny McAllister. Bull was produced by Monique Walton, Bert Marcus, Heather Rae, Ryan Zacarias and Audrey Rosenberg. Cassandra Thornton, Johnny McAllister and Jess Jacobs served as executive producers on the project. Bert Marcus Film produced and financed the film with Invisible Pictures.

Bull, which was chosen to take part in the Un Certain Regard section of last year's Cannes Film Festival and earned rave reviews, is scheduled to be released to Video on Demand on May 1, 2020. The film currently has preorder links for Apple TV and Fandango Now. Bull will also be available in select theaters upon its release in May.