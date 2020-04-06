Rob Gronkowski Wins First WWE Championship, and Fans Are Confused

Rob Gronkowski has now won four championships in his professional career. On Sunday night, the three-time Super Bowl champion won the WWE 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36, which was a big surprise for fans. He pinned his friend, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, and he then left the arena. With Gronk winning the title, that means he will likely return to WWE TV this week. Does this mean Gronk is now a full-time wrestler? Not likely, but it's possible he could be starting a feud with Rawley. Back in August, Gronkowski talked about how he wanted to compete in a match, but he's not looking to be the top star in the company. He said, per ESPN: "With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

Can't Comprehend Rob Gronkowski has won the WWE belt and I officially don’t understand what 2020 is pic.twitter.com/GI2ZkvunYS — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 6, 2020 This fan doesn't understand Gronk winning the 24/7 Championship. He believes it's one of the many things that has happened in 2020 that doesn't make any sense. 2020 has been a wild year, and Gronkowski winning the 24/7 makes it even wilder.

Two Sports Congrats to rob gronkowski for finaly winning a WWE title belt. Most sucessful two sport athelete in world history behind Tebow? — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 6, 2020 PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports is already claiming that Gronk is the best two-sport athlete in our generation. He believes the former Patriots star is better than Tim Tebow, who was a standout quarterback in college and NFL, and he's now looking to make a name for himself in baseball.

Dumb Year Rob Gronkowski just won a WWE title. 2020 is officially the dumbest year in the history of man. — Brad Goulden (@Bdizzle_U_G_A) April 6, 2020 This fan is done with 2020 after seeing Gronkowski win the 24/7 Championship. One thing to understand about the title is Gronk is not the only non-wrestler to win. And based on the history of the championship, Gronkowski could lose it by this time next week.

No Business Rob gronkowski has no business in the wwe period smh — MalikeJonson (@JonsonMalike) April 6, 2020 It's clear this fan not only wants Gronk to lose the championship, but he also wants the former All-Pro to leave WWE. Gronkowski isn't the first football player to get involved in WWE. In fact, Lawrence Taylor took on late WWE Superstar Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania in 1995.

Can't Believe I cant believe @RobGronkowski is WWE champion already 🤣🤣 — Pedro (@PeteyBoston) April 6, 2020 Thinking about it, it's interesting that Gronk is a WWE Champion. That said, the 24/7 title is a little different as it's not as serious as the WWE Champion or the Intercontinental title. However, Gronk will still go down in the record books as a WWE champion, and if he still with the company down the road, more titles could be in his future.

Love It Rob Gronkowski is now a WWE Title Belt Holder? Lmao I love this man — Tami 🦆 🔜 who fucking knows (@colormetami) April 6, 2020 This fan is the reason Gronk is the 24/7 champion. After winning three Super Bowls, Gronk seems to be transitioning into WWE smoothly. How wild would it be if he became U.S. Champion or a Royal Rumble winner?