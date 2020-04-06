Bobby Mitchell, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dead at 84

✖

Bobby Mitchell, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver who spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, died on Sunday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. He was 84 years old. Mitchell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 after being one of the most explosive players in the NFL during the 1960s.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell. The Game lost a true legend today," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement per NFL.com. "Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations."

Redskins owner Dan Snyder also released a statement on the passing of Mitchell, who was an assistant general manager from 1999-2003. Snyder said: "I was extremely saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Bobby Mitchell. Bobby was a Hall of Fame player and executive and represented the Washington Redskins organization with integrity for over 50 years. His passion for the game of football was unmatched by anyone I have ever met. Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in franchise history, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. He was a true class act and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gwen and the entire Mitchell family during this time."

Mitchell was drafted by the Browns in the seventh-round in 1958. He was paired up with Jim Brown, but he was then traded to the Redskins in 1961 for the No. 1 overall pick, which the Browns used on Ernie Davis, the first African American player to win the Heisman Trophy. Mitchell became the first African-American player for the Redskins and he also became one of the top players in the league.

When Mitchell retired from the game, he finished fifth in receiving yards (6,492), sixth in receiving touchdowns (49) and eighth in receptions (393) in the Redksins' record book. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and he named to the All-Pro Team five times.