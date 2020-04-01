Skateboarding Fans Devastated After Jeff Grosso Dies at 51

The skateboarding world is in mourning right now as Jeff Grosso died on Tuesday at the age of 51. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but fans are still in a sock as one of the most legendary skaters is gone. Grosso made a name for himself in the 1980s and he was the host of the YouTube series Loveletters to Skateboarding, which began in 2011.

"Jeff went from number-one amateur to '80s superstar to cautionary tale and back again," Thrasher Magazine's Michael Burnett said. "His latest role as lovable curmudgeon, host of his own history-packed web series and keeper of skateboarding’s righteousness, unafraid to offend or annoy in his quest to educate, was by far his greatest – second only to being Oliver’s dad."

"Jeff was a true skateboarder at his core, and a great wealth of entertainment, insight and valuable philosophy to a younger generation," skateboarding legend Tony Hawk said. "I was lucky enough to skate with him over the last four decades and occasionally featured on his Vans’ Love Letters series. One of the last times we spoke, we talked about how ridiculous it is that we still get to do this for a living and that anyone even cares what we do or think in terms of skateboarding at our age."

Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Grosso.