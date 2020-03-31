'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sends Inspiring Message to Fans During 'Challenging Time'

✖

People are currently remaining at home in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Avoiding the general public is strongly urged, but there are some struggling with so much time indoors. Jeremiah Harris, one of the stars of the highly-popular show Cheer, is well aware of this fact, and he is striving to help inspire others.

Harris posted a video on his Instagram account recently and explained that this is a hard time, but he doesn't want people to focus on the negative aspects. Instead, Harris is hoping that his fans and fellow citizens will think of this time at home as a time to reboot. Additionally, he is hoping that people use this time to recharge and reconnect with family. As he explained, this coronavirus outbreak "is not going to last forever" and it will "be over before we know it."

"I know this is a challenging time for everyone around the world, but just know, we can get through this! Stay strong and keep an attitude of gratitude! Sending you all love," Harris wrote in the caption of his video.

While it may be difficult to keep positive while remaining in self-quarantine, Harris wants his fans and followers to do just that. He believes that everyone will be back to normal lives soon and that they are strong enough to make it through this unique time.

In the days since posting this message to his fans, Harris has strived to show ways in which people can pass the time in self-quarantine. He used his own life as an example, which featured watching a replay of a Chicago Cubs game with his dad. He also learned to make a Caesar salad and spent time playing Monopoly.

None of these pastimes particularly provided him the sense of comfort that he was seeking, so Harris opted for a different activity. He rewatched Cheer on Netflix and strongly recommended that his fans and followers do the same.

There are plenty of streaming options available on Netflix that have been drawing attention in recent weeks and months. Cheer and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness are two of the top examples of shows that have been delighting and surprising viewers. Even Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has recently professed his love for Cheer while calling Harris the "heart and soul" of the squad.

(Photo Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)