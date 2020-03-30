Tom Brady Fans Sound off After Buccaneers Quarterback Gives Tips to Stay Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Brady is looking out for his fans during the coronavirus pandemic. This past weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Twitter to offer tips to staying healthy as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow all over the world. The tips Brady offered will help boost the immune system every day.

"I hope we're all staying home and staying safe but hopefully we're also staying active too because we've got to give our body what it needs at this time to support a healthy immune system," Brady said. The Patriots quarterback added eating nutrient-dense vegetables, stay hydrated and consuming vitamin C and zinc is also a good way to build the immune system. He also said resting is important as well as staying active for at least half an hour.

Brady wants the coronavirus cases the stop so he can get ready for the 2020 season. With him signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs, Brady is looking to leading a new team to the Super Bowl. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and he led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them.

