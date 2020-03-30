Tim Tebow and Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Welcome 3 Puppies Into Their Family

Tim Tebow and his fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters headed to South Africa in late January for their highly-anticipated wedding. Months later, they are filling their home with companions. The couple adopted three puppies, which they revealed in a series of Instagram posts.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player showed off the three puppies in multiple social media posts. He referred to them as the "Tebow Pack." The new additions are a Dalmatian named Paris, a golden Lab named Kobe, and a Bernese mountain dog named Chunk. Tebow also revealed that Paris is already the princess of the family and explained that she needed two brothers.

Meet the Tebow Pack! Paris, Kobe & Chunk Tebow pic.twitter.com/QuZeiKjBiA — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 26, 2020

Tebow and Nel-Peters are excited about the additions to the family and have already created a separate Instagram account for The Tebow Pack. Each post is written in the voice of the specific puppy, complete with typos.

"Good morning frens! My name is Chunk and I'm an 8-week old Bernise Mountain Dog. I eat my bruddah and sista's food, cause it's just so goob and I'm chunk. I love laying around and wunning in the grass even if my legs are too short and I fall ovah," the caption of one post read. Chunk was shown sitting/standing in the grass with his tongue hanging out.

Fans of Tebow and Nel-Peters were very excited about the additions to the family and shared photos of their own animals in response. Some wanted to offer advice about the specific breeds based on their own knowledge.

"Get ready for sassy Dalmatian days!!! Mine is three and he continues to be such a DIVA! They're very smart and the sweet spotted faces are hard to bargain with," one fan wrote in response.

The decision to add new animals to the family comes four months after Tebow revealed that he had to say goodbye to his longtime companion, Bronco. He had adopted the Rhodesian Ridgeback days after being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010.

"One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories," Tebow wrote in a tribute to Bronco. "Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story."

(Photo Credit: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)