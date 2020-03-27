Nnamdi Asomugha: What to Know About the Former Raiders Safety's Marriage to Kerry Washington

Nnamdi Asomugha had a strong NFL career and was considered one of the best safeties during the 2000s. However, now he's making moves in Hollywood with his acting roles in films as well as being a producer. Along with that, he's married to Kerry Washington who is one of the top actresses in the world.

Asomugha was drafted by the Raiders in the first round back in 2003. He turned heads in 2006 after posting eight interceptions and 19 passes defended. He didn't make it to the Pro Bowl, but he was able to breakthrough in 2008 after posting 40 tackles nine passes defended and one interception. Not only did Asomugha reach the Pro Bowl, but he also was named to the All-Pro First Team. Asomugha was a member of the Raiders from 2003-2010 and then spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one year with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring.

"When I first came into the league not too many people really knew who I was," Asomugha said to ESPN when he announced his retirement. "When I first got here I was definitely called a reach. In great Al Davis fashion, he took a reach that he believed in and instilled confidence in me like nobody else could and I was able to become all that he expected of me."

Here's what you need to know about Asomugha's marriage to Washington.