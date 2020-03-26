Fred 'Curly' Neal, Harlem Globetrotters Legend, Death Leaves Fans Emotional

Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred "Curly" Neal died on Wednesday night and he was 77 years old. He was a member of the Globetrotters during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and he's arguably the most popular athlete to wear the Globetrotters colors outside of Wilt Chamberlain.

Back in 2008, Neal talked about how he got started with the Globetrotters. He told bullz-eye.com: "I was 21 years old when I joined the Globetrotters. I had five offers, you know: the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, St. Louis Hawks, Baltimore Bullets and the Globetrotters. Abe Saperstein sent me a nice letter – red, white and blue stationary – and offered me to come to Chicago, Illinois, at Depaw University, and try out amongst 125 guys for his basketball team. They chose five players, and I happened to be in that lucky five."

Neal started his career with the Globetrotters in 1963 and his final year was in 1985. His skillset and personality led to him being on various television shows such as Scooby-Doo and Gilligan's Island. He is only one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired at Madison Square Garden and with him being from North Carolina, Neal was inducted to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

