Donnie Wahlberg Reflects on Watching Celtics Game With His Son 1 Day Before Coronavirus Quarantine

Cities across the United States have issued "stay at home" orders to residents in light of COVID-19 concerns. This has resulted in several "non-essential" businesses shutting down, as well as multiple sports leagues. Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is among those at home after the procedural police drama halted production, and he is reflecting upon a time before everything changed.

Wahlberg posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday that showed him and his son sitting next to each other and looking at a phone. As he explained in the caption, they were watching a Boston Celtics game. Wahlberg is someone that routinely sits courtside to support his favorite team, but this was not possible at the time. However, he was still appreciating the fact that he could actually sit this close to his son while they rooted for the Celtics.

"Watching a [Celtics] game, outside our home, in a public place, less than six feet apart, the day before everything changed," Wahlberg wrote on Instagram. "Appreciate the little things and cherish each moment. Every day is a gift. [praying hands emoji][heart emoji]," he wrote alongside the hashtags, "eternal love" and "quarantine."

Social distancing has been recommended in recent weeks in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Staying at least six feet away from other people is believed to be one of the best strategies, as is simply staying at home and away from the general public. Wahlberg is following these recommendations while thinking about the time spent with his loved ones.

With the NBA season suspended, for the time being, Wahlberg can no longer enjoy "date night" with his wife, Jenny McCarthy. The couple has frequently spent time sitting courtside while rooting for the Celtics to secure a spot in the playoffs and win the NBA Finals.

The Boston franchise has a 43-21 record and currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs are nearly guaranteed if the season simply picks up after a brief suspension. Although Wahlberg has previously shied away from making a prediction about a championship.

"It would be easy to say the chemistry is much better than last year, and it would sound cynical but it's so obviously better than last year it's the first thing that jumps out," Wahlberg said in late October after a victory over the New York Knicks.

The Celtics may not be in action at the moment, but Wahlberg is less concerned about the lack of basketball. Instead, he's embracing the little moments with his family.

