Washington State Football Player Bryce Beekman Dead at 22

Bryce Beekman, a football player from Washington State University died on Tuesday according to 247Sports. He was 22 years old. The cause of death hasn't been announced but Beekman was entering his final season with the Cougars.

"There aren't a lot of details I can provide at this time, but I can confirm the death of Bryce Beekman," Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth told said to 247Sports. "Any further details will be released by the Whitman County Coroner's Office."

There were a number of Cougars fans to pay tribute to Beekman. "Praying for Bryce's family, friends, teammates, coaches and all who cared for this young man," one fan on Twitter wrote. "So very sorry to hear this devastating news."

"So very sad to hear this," another fan wrote. "Prayers for his family and friends and all who loved him."

"My prayers Goes out to the Beekman family, all of his teammates and COUGS nation," a third Twitter user stated. "God bless us all."

Beekman joined Washington State in January 2019 after spending time at Arizona Western Junior College. He started all 13 games for the Cougars last season and recorded 60 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections at safety. He spent two years at Arizona Western Junior College and he was the No. 7 JUCO safety for the 2019 class and the No. 67 player. Along with Washington State, Beekman received offers from Hawaii, Rutgers, Kansas State, Syracuse and Southern Miss among others.

"When I was on my official visit, it felt like home," Beekman said to 247Sports after he gave the Cougs his verbal commitment. "The whole atmosphere there, and how the team is, I just felt like this was the best place for me.”

Per 247Sports, this is the second time in two years the school has seen one of its players pass away. In January 2018, Tyler Hilinski died by suicide and since his death 'Hilinski's Hope' was created to promote awareness and education on mental health and wellness.

Washington State is coming off a 6-7 record in 2019. They will have a different look to the team as Nick Rolovich was hired to be the new head coach. He takes over for Mike Leach who is now the head coach at Mississippi State.