NASCAR's Ryan Newman Thanks Fans for 'Their Prayers,' Says He's 'Blessed'

Ryan Newman continues to heal from the injures he suffered at the Daytona 500. During the final lap of the race, Newman was involved in a big crash that sent him to the hospital. Newman was released from the hospital a couple of days later and he's looking forward to getting back on the track. In the meantime, the NASCAR star recently went to Instagram to show love to his fans for the support they have given him since the crash in February.

"I've gotten through a majority of cards and want to thank everyone for their prayers after my crash in Daytona," Newman wrote in an Instagram post. "I know I've been blessed in so many ways." When Newman posted the note on Monday, a number of fans responded. One fan is happy that Newman is healthy and able to be there for his young girls.

"I am so thankful that you are doing well, I lifted many prayers for you and your precious little girls that you would have a full and complete recovery," the fan wrote. "May you continue to improve, enjoy your girls, every day is a blessing as you know."

"So happy you are healing and healthy!" another fan wrote. "You are missed on the track."

"Yes you have been, a third Instagram user added. "Think before you drive again about your two sweet girls."

Currently, the NASCAR season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But when the season returns, Newman will be ready to compete and try to win the NASCAR Cup Championship.

"Really, I love it," he said on the Today show earlier this month when asked why he wants to return to racing. "It's been a little bit painful to be out of the race car and to not be doing what I've done for so many years." The driver explained that he began racing at 4 years old, "so it's just kind of who I am."

While Newman is getting healthy, he did reveal something scary about his crash. Because of the impact, Newman said he doesn't remember part of the crash due to him suffering a head injury.

"I was knocked out — there was a point where I don't remember a part of the race," he explained. "Realistically, I just feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky."

Newman won the Daytona 500 in 2008. In over 600 races in the NASCAR Cup Series, Newman has won 18 while finishing in the top 10 262 times.