WWE Alum Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank Reveals How She's Spending Quarantine in Stunning Boxer Shorts Snap

Barbie Blank, also known as Kelly Kelly, seems very relaxed during her self-quarantine. The WWE alum recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her laying on her bed in a shirt and boxer shorts. And in the caption, Blank wrote, "Bed, kitchen, couch ..Repeat.

There were a number of fans who posted positive comments on the post. One fan wrote: "I started following you on IG about 1 year ago and believe me it was literally the best thing that I’ve ever did, you're truly 1 in a Billion." The comments didn't stop there.

"You look cute and you look so hot in that," another fan wrote.

"Whats up Kelly Kelly," another fan added.

Blank, 33, made her WWE television debut in 2006 after spending years as a model. She emerged as one of the top female stars on the roster and she won her first WWE Championship by defeating Brie Bella for the Divas title in 2011. She also won the 24/7 Championship earlier this year when she made a guest appearance.

"Demonstrating the potency of the WWE Universe on Raw: Power to the People, Kelly Kelly earned a career-changing title match against Brie Bella in which the blonde bombshell captured her first-ever Divas Championship," the WWE wrote at the time. "As voted by the WWE fans on a memorable night, the twice-named Diva celebrated the biggest win of her WWE career with tears of joy in Baltimore's 1st Mariner Arena."

Blank left WWE in 2012 as she was dealing with a neck injury. At the time, she said to Under The Ring: "Yeah, I'm just kind of doing my own stuff under my real name. My calendar and my posters. Just getting stuff out that I've wanted to do for a long time. Getting into modeling. There's a lot of things coming, so we'll see what happens."

Once Blank left WWE, she went on to do other projects. She has starred in the reality show WAGS LA from 2015-2017 and she just made her film debut this year, starring in Disturbing the Peace with Guy Pearce and Devon Sawa which was released in January. Blank has also made appearances on WWE TV as she competed in the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She entered as the 21st competitor only to be eliminated by the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair.