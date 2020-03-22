Jamal Murray, Nuggets Player, Has Instagram Hacked, Private Video With Unknown Woman Posted

Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray apologized to his fans on Sunday after an explicit video was posted on his Instagram Story. The former first-round pick in 2016 said that his account had been hacked. He also briefly deactivated his profile in the early hours.

Sunday morning, Murray's Instagram account posted several videos and photos in his Stories, including an inflatable wavy arm tube man and the side of the highway. There was also a video that allegedly showed Murray engaging in sexual acts with an unidentified female. The footage was ultimately deleted from his Instagram profile but not before many of his fans had seen the explicit content.

"First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans," Murray tweeted on Sunday morning. "My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks."

Murray's girlfriend and a former Kentucky volleyball player, Harper Hempel, also tweeted about the incident on Monday. She asked for anyone who "has the video" to "please delete it." She also retweeted Murray's apology.

Hempel deactivated her Instagram account on Sunday morning. Murray, on the other hand, had all of his previous posts deleted during a temporary deactivation. His profile has since resurfaced, including all of his posts up to January.

Prior to this situation on Sunday morning, Murray had been using social media as a way to share his hobbies with his fans. The NBA has not been in action since suspending all operations on March 11, and Murray has been spending his time learning to play the piano. One video posted on Twitter showed him playing themes from popular films.

"Music is there through the good times and bad! It gets you through anything and right now it's all I need, love learning new tunes. Anybody know these tunes? Stay home and stay safe everyone!" Murray wrote after showing himself playing the "Imperial March" from Star Wars.

There have been concerns about Murray in recent days after a member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced the news in a statement but did not reveal if the individual was a player or staff member.

The NBA has now seen 14 figures test positive for the coronavirus. This includes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant and three other unidentified players from the Brooklyn Nets, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, two unnamed Los Angeles Lakers players, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization, and the member of the Nuggets organization.

