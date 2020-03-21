Bill Belichick Becomes Latest Sports Meme in 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Mashup Videos

Every year, the NFL's new league year brings about the beginning of free agency. This is the time when the New England Patriots and every other franchise can improve the roster through a series of signings or trades. This inevitably leads to a wide array of emotions, as well as some very entertaining memes. A fitting example is a video of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walking onto the field prior to the game against the Detroit Lions. For many of these fans, the entrance to the Detroit Lions stadium was eerily reminiscent of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin walking into an arena midway through a WWE match. The way the coach walked, as well as him ignoring fans, just fit the motif of a professional wrestler. The fans felt it was only right to add a WWE logo and a walkout theme. With this creation, they were able to post the Belichick walkout video on Twitter in reference to the NFL. Every time a big-name player was released, the Belichick video surfaced. The same thing happened when discussing how the Patriots would recover from the loss of Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There was no shortage of Belichick walkout videos on Twitter recently with the various transactions taking place. The fans simply couldn't stop posting the clip while laughing about the head coach and his hypothetical wrestling career.

Andrew Luck Bill Belichick on his way to talk Andrew Luck out of retirement. pic.twitter.com/9ADIS1vflI — Gaven Wuthrich (@Wuthrich24) March 17, 2020 With Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are in dire need of a quarterback. There are plenty of options available, but the fans are hoping that a former first overall pick could be in play for the starting job. The former Indianapolis Colts star in Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 season and has not displayed any desire to return to the NFL. However, the fans are still hoping that Belichick will make that walk and get a deal done.

Cincinnati Bengals Bill Belichick on his way to steal Joe Burrow from the Bengals pic.twitter.com/7hhZeigmGL — 𝐃𝐮𝐦𝐛 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐧⚾️🇺🇸 (@ThatDumbNYYFan) March 17, 2020 Heading toward the 2020 NFL Draft, the expectation is that LSU star Joe Burrow will hear his name called first. The Cincinnati Bengals have the top pick and will be searching for a quarterback to replace Andy Dalton. Although other teams could convince them to trade for a plethora of draft picks. The New England Patriots are currently scheduled to pick at 23 after a 12-4 season and are not expected to be in play for Burrow. That hasn't stopped the fans from envisioning Belichick kicking open the doors and striding in to steal the pick.

Cam Newton Panthers: "We are allowing Cam Newton to seek a trade" Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/pG8wqGPoMB — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 17, 2020 The Carolina Panthers recently revealed that they had granted Cam Newton permission to seek a trade after he spent 2011-19 with the franchise. Although the former first overall pick did clarify that he never asked for this opportunity. When the Patriots fans heard this news about Newton, they responded by tweeting out the now-iconic video of Belichick striding into the home of the Detroit Lions. They expected the head coach to go out and bring another MVP to town.

Houston Texans Bill Belichick after hearing Deshaun Watson is on the trade block for a bag of Doritos pic.twitter.com/3JOgbaiqJz — Thomas (@thomas4293) March 20, 2020 Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien stunned the NFL on Monday when he traded franchise wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. The former first-round pick out of Clemson is viewed as arguably the best wide receiver in the league, and he has been the most trusted weapon on the team since 2014. With Hopkins being exchanged for a second-round pick and running back David Johnson, the fans and critics felt it was the perfect time to make jokes about what O'Brien would trade his other stars for ahead of the 2020 season. Toiletries and food items were both listed as possibilities.

LA Rams Bill belichick on his way to trade a 7th and a game used cut off hoodie for gurley and cooks pic.twitter.com/dYtuvMPfIc — john (@iam_johnw) March 19, 2020 Similar to the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Rams have been trading or cutting important members of the team. Former first-round running back Todd Gurley was released, and he immediately signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, on the other hand, is still on the roster but has been listed as a trade candidate. In the opinion of many New England Patriots fans, Belichick needs to add offensive firepower to the roster. They believe that bringing Cooks back to town after he spent the 2017 season with the team would be possible.

WWE Bill Belichick after hearing the news of Gronk being signed to WWE #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/zzbvOxT6C1 — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) March 11, 2020 Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski recently revealed that he will be joining the ranks of the WWE. He will be appearing at WrestleMania 36 as a host and will be expected to enter the ring as a competitor sometime in the future. With Gronk no longer wanting to suit up for the Patriots, there are some fans hoping that Belichick will make his way to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and "convince" his former star to reconsider.