WWE Announces WrestleMania Will Be 2-Night Event and Fans Aren't Happy

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE had to make changes to its biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5. However, the show has been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it will now be a two-night event. The press release states: "WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days. WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights. The other locations have not been announced, but like the Performance Center, there will not be an audience. However, fans will still be able to see the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Gronk in action. That said, the WWE universe is not happy with the announcement.

Flipping Tables Now why would y'all think making us see Gronk back to back nights would make things better pic.twitter.com/Rnhke4yJjH — 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@lokibucky3) March 18, 2020 This fan is not happy about the news. Not only is the Twitter user upset about the show being a two-night event with no audience, but the fan is also not happy with Gronkowski hosting. And he's not the only one.

Main Event Great. I can’t wait to watch two nights of something I didn’t even want one night of, in front of absolutely no audience. This also gets them to get Roman in the main event on Sunday night without any issue or backlash — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) March 19, 2020 With the show being two nights, could this mean Roman Reigns versus Goldberg will be the main event? If that's the case, this fan is going to check out because he's not a fan of Reigns being featured in the last match of the event.

No Attendance pic.twitter.com/U9hKZ9n4nL — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 18, 2020 This might look strange, but this is a glimpse of what WrestleMania will look like which will take place at the Performance Center. The promotion already has had two shows at the Performance Center and it has received mixed reviews.

2-Night Debate There is, an 8 hour show in an empty arena would be draining to watch. Glad it’s been split up. — OS (@0rthodoxStan) March 18, 2020 These two Twitter users debate about the show being two nights. On one hand, WrestleMania is never two nights and fans might not remember to watch on Saturday night. On the other hand, splitting it means fans don't have to watch an eight-hour show in one night.

Broadcast Team PLEASE have @TripleH & @WWEAsuka call both nights. pic.twitter.com/j3qioivy78 — Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) March 18, 2020 Fans may not like the announcement, but if they can have Triple H and Asuka be the announce team, it would make things very interesting. Both have done broadcast work separately this past week and fans loved them both. Triple H worked with Michael Cole on Friday Night SmackDown while Asuka made a guest appearance on the booth on Monday Night Raw.

Vince McMahon vs. Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3nlCD9u5X4 — jonny tran 👑 (@JonnyLeTran6) March 18, 2020 It's clear Vince McMahon is not going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from putting on a show. Every major sporting organization has suspended or postponed events but WWE is still going on strong even without fans.