Kobe Bryant Fans Flocking to Widow Vanessa's Latest Instagram Post Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Vanessa Bryant's latest Instagram post has moved a lot of Kobe Bryant fans. The NBA superstar was killed in a helicopter crash outside Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. Since then, his widow has posted periodically to social media during her time of grief. She also gave a show-stopping speech at the celebration of life held in his honor in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

The photo showed Bryant and her three daughters in front a mural of her late husband and daughter, Gianna, who was also killed in the crash. In the caption, she posted the lyrics to Nat King Cole's "Smile." The optimistic ballad includes the line "If you smile through your fear and sorrow, smile and maybe tomorrow, you'll see the sun come shining through for you."

Amid the ongoing concerns about coronavirus, which has impacted a number of aspects to day-to-day life, fans were quick to flock to her comments to offer her their support.