Coronavirus: Jeremy Lin, Former Knicks Star, Blasts Donald Trump's Use of 'Chinese Virus' Empowering 'Racism'

Jeremy Lin, the former New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets player, has called out President Donald Trump for his use of the word "Chinese virus" when referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has more than 230,000 cases confirmed worldwide. Lin took to Twitter to respond to a recent message by Trump who tweeted how the U.S. will be "stronger than ever before" after saying different industries have been affected by the "Chinese virus."

"I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you're empowering," Lin wrote. The full tweet by Trump stated: "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!"

Fans had some interesting things to say after reading Lin's tweet.

"Come on Jeremy," one fan wrote. "I'm Chinese and I have no problem calling this a Chinese or Wuhan or whatever virus. The mismanagement by the Chinese government is what exacerbated the spread in the first place. No other large countries handled it well. Canada, Europe, Scandanavia etc."

"Our commander and chief explained himself today," another person wrote. "Didn’t make much sense I might add. Basically he sees name calling as an adult way to handle sensitive situations... when he finally acts right someone give him a lollipop please."

Every person who doesn't understand why Trump calling it a "Chinese Virus" isn't a part of the problem, they are the problem. To them Trump has and never will do anything wrong, and they will never see that he is passing blame instead of him taking blame for his mismanagement.

Trump has been condemned for saying "Chinese virus." However, when he asked about it last week, he explained why he began using the phrase.

"'Cause it comes from China. It's not racist at all, no. It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate," the president said.

Scientist have given the disease a more precise name - COVID-19, short for "novel coronavirus disease," with "19" appended because it was first detected in 2019.

Lin currently plays basketball for the Beijing Ducks in China. He started his NBA career in 2010 and along with playing for the Knicks and Nets, Lin has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors where he won an NBA championship last year.