Tom Brady Leaves the Patriots, and UFC's Dana White Weighs In

Tom Brady is no longer the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots as he announced he's leaving the team as soon as the league year begins. UFC President Dana White is one of Brady's good friends and when he heard the news, he sent a message to Brady on Twitter. White thanked Brady for all the years he put in with the Patriots. And at the end of the Tweet which also included a photo of Brady, White put in the goat emoji saying that Brady is the greatest of all time.

White knew it was very possible Brady would leave the Patriots and move on to another team. However, he didn't expect Brady to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which was first reported by FS1 host Colin Cowherd. White wanted Brady to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders and it looked like the team was interested in the six-time Super Bowl champion. In February, White spoke to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and he predicted that Brady would sign with the Raiders. Hill said, "Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs."

It was reported by NFL reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. the Raiders were ready to offer Brady a two-year, $60 million deal. Ultimately, the Raiders bowed out of the Brady sweepstakes and barring any drastic events, Brady is expected to sign with the Bucs sometime this week.

Earlier this month, White went to Instagram Live and he was seen talking to Brady. White tried to sell the Raiders to Brady but the former Patriots quarterback did not show his cards when it comes to his plans for free agency.

Brady has yet to talk about joining the Bucs, but when he announced he was leaving the Patriots, he thanked his teammates and coaches for all the great times they had together.

"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization," Brady said. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me - I have learned from everyone. You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for."