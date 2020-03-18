Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals to Food Bank Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are doing their part to help the community amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the couple went to Instagram to announce they are donating 1 million meals to the food bank in the Seattle area to aid in the relief efforts.

Wilson and Ciara made the announcement through a short video. Wilson started by saying the pandemic is "changing the world second by second, minute by minute." He went on to say people are losing loved ones and with business closing, people are also losing jobs. "What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference." Wilson continued.

"We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference," Ciara added. "Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through."

The couple is partnering up with Seattle's Food Lifeline and the company is doing its part to help people who are dealing with the outbreak.

"Food Lifeline is actively engaged with the Emergency Operations Center, the King County Executive’s Office and Seattle/King County Public Health to safely mobilize systems that provide continued food access to our community," the official website stated. "During this situation, our top commitment is supporting our systems that make sure those most in need have reliable access to healthy food."

The State of Washington has been hit the hardest when it comes to coronavirus in the US. According to the Washington State Department of Health via ESPN, there are 1,052 cases of the COVID-19 and there have been 52 deaths. In the Seattle area, there are 569 cases and 43 deaths.

"This is something we're evaluating every day or every hour," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said to KOMO News. "We can't rule anything in or out and we're going to make the best decisions. But, I can tell you I'm pleased at the science being made available to us to help make these very difficult decisions."

The NFL is currently in its offseason but depending on how the outbreak goes the next few weeks, the Seahawks could be impacted by it as the NFL could cancel offseason workouts and delay training camp.