Roger Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather's Uncle and Boxing Legend, Dead at 58

Boxing legend Roger Mayweather, the uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. News of his death was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday and later confirmed by The Athletic's Lance Pugmire, who said that his death followed a long health battle. Floyd, who is said to be "deeply emotional" about his uncle’s passing, also confirmed the news in a statement.

"My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring," the statement read. "Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us."

"We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger's passing," Floyd continued. "It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love."

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, remembered Mayweather as "a phenomenal fighter" and "one of the most essential parts of guiding Floyd to the incredible career he had in becoming the best ever."

Considered to be among the best trainers in the world, Mayweather turned pro in 1981, winning his first 17 career fights, according to CBS Sports. In 1987, he added the WBC light welterweight title to his accomplishments. Towards the end of his career, however, the former two-division world champion turned his focus to helping his nephew, becoming Floyd's trainer.

Mayweather is said to have been in declining health in the years proceeding his death, with Floyd opening up about his uncle’s health in 2015, saying that boxing had damaged his brain.

"My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing," he said. "He's only in his 50s, but it seems like he's an old man in his 80s."

Just a year later, Mayweather went missing, with authorities at the time issuing a missing persons alert and stating that they believed the boxing legend was "suffering from health issues, and needs medication." Mayweather was later located by law enforcement.

Mayweather's death comes just days after the passing of Floyd's ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris.