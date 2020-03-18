Danica Patrick: What to Remember About Her IndyCar Career

Danica Patrick has not competed in a professional race in two years and she left the sport as one of the most successful women in racing history. Along with making history in NASCAR, Patrick was also gabbing people's attention IndyCar. In fact, she won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 and at that time it was the only win by a woman in an IndyCar series. Patrick recently talked about her career on her podcast Pretty Intense and she revealed what she missed the most.

"I miss that, like, part that I grew up loving, which was this sort of instant gratification part of going out, lap time, improving, finishing positions.," she said according to For The Win. So that’s all really tangible numbers, and so, so many other things that I do, like everything now … there's not that quick, instant gratification from, you know, 27 seconds to the next 27 seconds. So I do kind of miss that instant reward stuff that you had with progress of making the car handle better and finishing better. Things seem to take a little longer to turn the ship with these things. But I miss that."

