ESPN's T.J. Quinn Experiencing Coronavirus-Like Symptoms, Reveals Why He Hasn't Been Tested

With COVID-19 causing concern among individuals around the world, many are keeping track of their health in order to determine if they are affected. ESPN investigative reporter TJ Quinn recently revealed that he has symptoms, but he has not gotten tested. This caught many of his Twitter followers by surprise, but he did provide the reason.

Quinn posted a series of tweets on Monday, revealing that he had recently transported someone to a hospital in North Jersey. This area has become known as a coronavirus hub as Quinn learned that he had developed symptoms. He was dealing with a temperature of 99.5, a dry cough, and body aches. However, a doctor said that he should "not bother" getting tested due to the limited number of tests.

"So I'm not going to the ER, where they're overwhelmed. I'm not getting tested when I might take a test that someone sicker or more vulnerable might need," Quinn wrote on Twitter. "I told the few people I've been around since Thursday that they might have been exposed and should quarantine."

As Quinn continued to explain, the doctor did say that he should head to get tested if his temperature rises above 101. For now, however, he was told to simply stay away from other people, remain calm, and assume that he has the coronavirus.

The purpose of the story on Monday was to convince individuals to remain in self-quarantine. Going out to restaurants and bars is a luxury, and the recommendation is that these venues shut down in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Quinn wants others to heed his advice and practice the art of social distancing instead of heading to local hotspots.

"Anyway, just sharing what people are finally figuring out: STAY INSIDE. You might not know you have it. If you develop MILD symptoms, don't freak out and go to the ER. Call your doctor, follow advice. And try to ignore financial news because now I'm developing a heart condition," Quinn wrote as an ending to his multi-tweet story.

According to the CDC, there are currently 4,226 reported cases of coronavirus in the United States. There have also been 75 reported deaths. Of these cases, 229 were travel-related while another 245 were caused by close contact. The CDC is still investigating 3,752 positive tests to determine the cause.

Quinn made it clear that he knows where he may have potentially contracted coronavirus. At this point, he is focused on preventing the spread while he remains isolated in his home.

(Photo Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)