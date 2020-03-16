WWE's Torrie Wilson Reveals Unorthodox Way She's Battling Coronavirus

WWE alum Torrie Wilson is doing everything she can to protect herself from coronavirus which is now a pandemic. On Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer recently shared a video of her outside in a bikini and taking in supplements to help strengthen her immune system. In the caption, Wilson wrote: "To sum up how I’m trying to avoid reality today. Stop. Breathe. Stay Calm."

Fans showed their support for Wilson and her way to battle coronavirus.

"Yep, it’s so scary at the moment." one fan wrote. "I'm hoping to meet you next month, but I'm so scared! My anxiety is so through the roof right now! So I’m like just breathe!!!. I've been helping my Mum errands, then since I'm not working enjoying WWE network all day, John Cena perfect escape.

"Hope your okay and keep away from the virus," another fan wrote.

"I know that I would try not to avoid any second of my reality if you would be a part of it," a third fan added.

Wilson, 44, started her wrestling career in 1999 and she was part of WCW. She joined WWE in 2001 and was one of the more popular female stars until her retirement in 2008. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year by fellow alum Stacy Keibler.

"I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show," Wilson said on Busted Open Radio last year talking about her being criticized for being in the Hall of Fame. "I was not calling the shots backstage going, 'Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?' I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, 'OK, what’s the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?'

"I could do much better than my haters about beating myself up. Then I had to put myself in check but there are a lot of things that I am. '’m not Charlotte Flair, I'm not jumping off ladders, but I am Torrie Wilson and I did have something to bring to the table.

"I think for most people, we are just too quick to start looking at the negatives and losing focus on what we can bring to the table."