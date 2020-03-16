Las Vegas Raiders React to Altered NFL Draft, Plan for Future Events

With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders and owner Mark Davis were preparing for a massive event. The three-day selection process would be the first opportunity to show that both Sin City and the Raiders could host something massive, with an eye toward being one of the Super Bowl destinations. However, the NFL released altered plans for the NFL Draft due to coronavirus concerns, and the Raiders have since responded.

"After careful consideration, the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL, the NFLPA and the LVCVA have decided to cancel the 2020 Las Vegas NFL Draft celebration. Health and safety has always been our top priority, so despite it being a major disappointment, this was the right decision," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement Monday morning.

"I would like to thank Governor Sisolak and the LVCVA for all of the passion they put into creating an event that would have been second to none. Although Las Vegas lost this chance to shine, there will be many more opportunities to show the world just what Las Vegas is made of. Whether it be the Draft, the Pro Bowl or the Super Bowl, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is ready!"

The league revealed that the NFL Draft plans would be altered ahead of the event on April 23-25. The players will still be selected, but the public events that had been planned to go on during draft weekend in Las Vegas were ultimately canceled. The NFL also revealed that it was still examining the different options for the selection process.

The Raiders and the NFL were planning to go "all-out" for the three-day event in Las Vegas. A red carpet at the Bellagio was planned for player arrivals, which included a ferry across the water where the iconic fountains reside. The actual draft stage would be set up next to Caesars Forum and Link High Roller.

This is where all 32 teams would set up tables where their employees could receive the selections over the phone and then deliver a card to the stage. This area would have featured the attending fans to watch the process take place.

Now, however, the league is altering the plans for the NFL Draft, and they will be trying to find a safe alternative for the highly-anticipated event. What this entails is unknown as of Monday, but the league is still planning to move ahead. The Raiders, on the other hand, will anticipate other events in the future that will showcase the team's relationship with the popular tourist destination.

The draft will start on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. The next two rounds of the draft will be held on Friday, April 24. The final four rounds will take place on Saturday, April 25.

