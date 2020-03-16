Disney Channel Plots Luchador-Inspired Pilot 'Ultra Violet & Blue Demon'

Disney Channel has given a cast-contingent pilot order for a luchador-themed series called Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. The series will star professional wrestler and Mexican luchador Blue Demon Jr. He will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Pokémon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

According to Deadline, the project centers on 13-year-old Violet, the niece of Demon Jr. She is "stunned" to discover that a magical luchador mask has chosen her to be the successor to her uncle, who is actually a superhero. Demon Jr. will play himself in the series.

Violet will now begin her own secret superhero training, all while having to navigate the universal ups and downs of coming-of-age while keeping her new alter-ego a secret.

The role of Violet has not yet been filled, per Deadline. The pilot order is cast-contingent, so there will be a focus on finding the perfect pairing for Demon Jr. The process is currently underway in Los Angeles and Mexico. Casting director Carla Hool (Disney/Pixar's Coco, Narcos) is leading the charge.

Alejandro Damiani (ASYLUM: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales) is set to direct Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. Dan Carrillo Levy, Eugenio Villamar, and Jorge Castro will co-executive produce the project.

The project is currently in pre-production while the search for Ultra Violet continues. Once this role is filled, production will be expected to begin in Los Angeles.

Demon Jr. is actually the adopted son of the original Blue Demon. He took on the character in 1996 and made a name for himself in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Demon Jr. is the first Mexican and the second masked wrestler to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Demon Jr.'s real name is not public record, following in the tradition of the masked wrestlers in Mexico. Their private lives are kept secret from wrestling fans. The original Blue Demon never exposed his face throughout his career. Although he was later revealed to be Alejandro Muñoz Moreno. He was buried in his iconic blue and silver mask following his death in 2000.

Hernandez and Samit, who will be writing Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, co-wrote the screenplay for 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu. They also recently served as consulting producers on Amazon Prime's The Tick and as co-executive producers on the Netflix comedy-drama series, One Day at a Time.

(Photo Credit: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)