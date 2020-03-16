Dennis Rodman Sings Daughter Trinity's Praises After Her Recent Athletic Milestone

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman drew plenty of attention throughout his career for his success with the Chicago Bulls. Now that he is retired, he is praising another member of his family for their athletic achievements. The man nicknamed "The Worm" recently praised his daughter Trinity for accomplishing a major feat in the world of sports.

Rodman posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram recently, showing her in the midst of a soccer match. She is part of the United States Women's National Team and had just defeated the Dominican Republic 6-0. This victory secured a spot in the upcoming U-20 Women's World Cup in August.

"Congratulations to my daughter @trinity_rodman . I love you very much," Rodman wrote in the caption of his post. He also included a photo that showed a portion of an article about the United States Women's National Team. Trinity's accomplishments on the field were the focus of the excerpt.

According to the post, Trinity scored two goals during the semifinal match against the Dominican Republic. She also registered two assists to help the United States secure the victory.

Trinity was rated as the No. 1 forward in 2020 high school class and was originally set to attend UCLA. However, she made a late switch and opted to play for Washington State. One of the reasons behind this decision is that her brother, DJ Rodman, plays for the Washington State Cougars men's basketball team.

With Trinity on the team, Washington State made a run to the 2019 Women’s College Cup. This was the school's first-ever final-four appearance. Now Trinity will be looking for even more success during the upcoming U-20 Women's World Cup.

With their spot secured in the upcoming tournament, the USWNT will now prepare for a matchup in August against Mexico. This will be the first opportunity since 2012 for the United States to secure a victory in the 2020 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship. The USWNT has previously won the U-20 World Cup three times (2002, 2008, 2012).

While Trinity's ability to score goals and provide assists will be key for the USWNT, another key to victory will be the defense. The United States has not allowed a goal during the tournament. They beat Cuba 9-0, the Dominican Republic 4-0 and Honduras 11-0 early in the tournament. They continued to dominate the competition in knockout play with a 6-0 victory over Saint Lucia, a 4-0 win over Canada 4-0, and the 6-0 takedown of the Dominican Republic.

