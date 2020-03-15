Pistons Star Christian Wood Becomes Third NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA season was halted after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Many players have been tested in the days following. Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood became the third player to test positive for coronavirus on Saturday night.

"A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back on March 14," the team said in a Saturday night statement.

"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff."

According to The Athletic's Sham Charania, Wood is the first NBA player outside of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus. He joins Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Wood faced off with the Jazz on March 7, spending much of the night matched up with Gobert. Charania also reported that Wood had not shown any symptoms as of Saturday night and was doing well.

Following his positive test, Gobert has donated more than $500,000 to support the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City, and within the French health care system. This donation will provide $200,000 to the 800 part-time employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family," Gobert said, per the NBA.

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG."

The NBA has taken several precautions in the hours and days following Gobert testing positive. The league postponed the remainder of the season due to coronavirus concerns. The stoppage is expected to last at least 30 days, but the league does plan on resuming play when there is no longer a risk to the players, fans, and those associated with the NBA.

(Photo Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)