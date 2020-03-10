Paige Spiranac: Meet the Pro Golfer and Social Media Personality

Paige Spiranac is not the top female golfer in the world, but she gets a ton of attention due to her self-promotion and her appearance. Spiranac is one of the few women in history to grace the cover of Golf Digest, despite not playing in an LPGA event. It has led to may critics calling her out for not bringing a lot to golf. Spiranac knows she's gets knocked for her appearance, but she's not going to apologize for how she looks.

"It's like my whole life I’m trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself and I haven’t found that," she said on her podcast Playing A Round. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."

But who exactly is Spiranac? Scroll down to find out more about the 26-year-old pro golfer and social media personality.