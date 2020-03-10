Paige Spiranac: Meet the Pro Golfer and Social Media Personality
Paige Spiranac is not the top female golfer in the world, but she gets a ton of attention due to her self-promotion and her appearance. Spiranac is one of the few women in history to grace the cover of Golf Digest, despite not playing in an LPGA event. It has led to may critics calling her out for not bringing a lot to golf. Spiranac knows she's gets knocked for her appearance, but she's not going to apologize for how she looks.
"It's like my whole life I’m trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself and I haven’t found that," she said on her podcast Playing A Round. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."
But who exactly is Spiranac? Scroll down to find out more about the 26-year-old pro golfer and social media personality.
Athletic Family
Happy #WomensGolfDay 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tb8svs8aE3— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 4, 2019
Spiranac was born and raised in Colorado and she comes from an athletic family. Her father, Dan, played college football at Pittsburgh and was a member of the 1976 national championship team. Her mother, Annette, was a professional ballerina and her sister, Lexie, competed in track.
Junior Golf Winner
Having the best time at the @thegenesisinv! Head over to my Instagram to see more about my day. #GenesisInvitational #genesisusa #ad pic.twitter.com/2w0fl2N5n8— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 16, 2020
Spiranac took part in Colorado's junior golf circuit and she won five of her seven tournaments including the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play. Her performance on the junior circuit led to her being a top college recruit.
Arizona State
Spiranac enrolled in Arizona in 2011 and she only competed in three events during the year. Her best performance was at the Windy City Intercollegiate as she scored a 73 twice. She also took part in the Wildcat Invitational and the PAC-12/SEC Challenge.
San Diego State
Spiranac transferred to San Diego State her sophomore year and she was able to find more success. She was named to the All-Mountain West First Team in 2012-2013 and she came in sixth place in the Mountian West Championship. In her senior season, Spiranac led the Aztecs to their first conference championship in school history.
Pro Career
View this post on Instagram
Spiranac has never competed in an LPGA event and hasn't played in a tournament since 2016. The last tournament Spiranac participated in was the 2016 Arizona Women's Open and she placed 30th. Her best finish was finishing first at the Orange Tree Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2016, beating Hannah O'Sullivan who was the top-ranked amateur in the world at the time.
Building her Brand
View this post on Instagram
With Spiranac not taking part in any tournaments. She has focused on building her brand which includes gaining a ton of followers on Instagram (2.2 million to be exact). She signed deals with various companies including Cybersmile, 18Birdies and Philip Stein Watches. She has also been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.
New Podcast
View this post on Instagram
Last month, Spiranac launched a new podcast called Playing A Round which can be heard on any podcasting platform. In this post, she wrote: "We had a lot of fun with this one. Hope you all enjoy! And let me know in the comments what you’d want us to talk about in upcoming episodes."