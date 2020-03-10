Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500: 'America's Got Talent' Alums Voices of Service to Perform National Anthem

NASCAR will be in Atlanta this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. There will be a veteran theme during the events, as well as during the national anthem. For example, Voices of Service will be performing the "Star Spangled Banner" prior to Sunday's race.

The singing group is made up of veteran and active-duty military members, and they drew considerable attention during the 14th season of America's Got Talent. The military quartet was a fan-favorite act due to their message about recovering from the traumas of war through the arts.

One particular aspect of the group that fans appreciated was that Voices of Service featured readings of letters from other soldiers who are struggling with depression and pain before their final performance on the show. This included letters written about how seeing the group on AGT helped service members understand and come to terms with what they are going through.

Voices of Service ultimately finished the season in fifth place. They returned during AGT: The Champions 2 but were eliminated in the preliminaries. Now the group will be setting the stage for Sunday's race with another performance in front of a massive crowd.

Fans in attendance at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be given the opportunity to learn more about Voices of Service during the pre-race festivities. The acapella group will head to the fan stage on Sunday morning for a "get to know" segment. They will be featured at 11:30 a.m. ET, following interviews with Corey LaJoie, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, and SEAL Team actor Judd Lormand.

Folds of Honor founder Major Dan Rooney will take part in a special flyover tribute to military members and their families during the national anthem performance. The former F-16 fighter pilot will be flying one of the four T-38 Talons.

"As we head into our fifth Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race, I am honored and excited to take part in the flyover ceremony to kick-off the most patriotic NASCAR race in the country," Maj. Rooney said in a press release. "The ceremonial flyover is our way of showing respect and gratitude to our military service-members and their families for the many sacrifices they have made to secure our American freedom."

Following the performance of the national anthem, veteran driver Jimmie Johnson will tell his fellow competitors to start their engines. Sunday will be his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway as a full-time driver, and he will be serving as the grand marshal for the race. Johnson will give the command from the seat of his No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX as Johnson attempts to secure the sixth victory of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

(Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)