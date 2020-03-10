Dallas Cowboys to Face Pittsburgh Steelers in First NFL Game of 2020

The 2020 NFL season won't kick off until later this year, but we now know when the first game will be as well as the opponents. The Hall of Fame Game will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 6 and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the first preseason game of the year with the regular season starting a month later.

The reason these two teams are playing in the Hall of Fame Game is they have members being inducted into this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame. For the Cowboys, former head coach Jimmy Johnson and former safety Cliff Harris will be making their way to Canton in August. Johnson was the Cowboy's head coach from 1988-1993 and led the team to two Super Bowl victories. Harris played for the Cowboys from 1970-1979 and helped the team win two Super Bowls while being named to the Pro Bowl six times.

For the Steelers, Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell are part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Cowher is a former Steelers head coach from 1992-2006 and he led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2005. Polamalu is a former Steelers safety who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and he helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls. Shell also played safety for the Steelers and he helped the team win four Super Bowls in the 1970s while being named to the Pro Bowl five times.

"It's outstanding, Steelers president Art Rooney III said per the team's official website. "Not very often that you have three people going into the Hall of Fame in one year. In fact, it's kind of rare that there are two people from one team go in in one year. It doesn't happen very often. It's a special year. It's going to be an exciting year and I'm looking forward to seeing everybody in Canton and celebrating with some great Steelers people from some important years.

"It's going to be a special summer, a special time in Canton. We will be celebrating a lot this whole year. It will be an exciting time for Steelers fans."

Kickoff time for the Hall of Fame game is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8.