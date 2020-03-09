Scarlett Bordeaux Teases WWE Debut With Leather-Filled Snap

It looks like WWE fans will be seeing the debut of Scarlett Bordeaux very soon. And if it's anything like her social media accounts, Bordeaux will be very popular really quickly. In Bordeaux's recent Instagram post she is wearing all leather and she asks one question to her fans.

"Are you watching closely?" Bordeaux wrote in the caption. Tick Tock.

This led to a number of fans responding in the comments section.

"THE GLOVES THOUGH!" one fan wrote. "They match Scarlett’s devilish black heart! And the claws! I’m ready."

"Definitely looking closely," another fan wrote.

"Debuting tonight!?" another fan added. "Please say yes!!!!"

The question is where will Bordeaux go in terms of WWE show? The company has Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT which airs on Wednesday nights. Bordeaux, who is also known as The Smoke Show, has been tagging NXT in her posts, so it's likely she will make her NXT debut soon.

"Scarlett Bordeaux brings sex appeal to the ring, but will knock you out if you aren't paying attention," Marc Madison of Sportskeeda.com wrote. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has all the tools to be successful as part of the NXT Women's Division. Bordeaux was rumored to be joining the promotion upon her departure from IMPACT Wrestling earlier this fall. Her arrival at the WWE's Performance Center suggested she wasn't there simply to try out.

"The eight-year veteran has competed for promotions such as Chikara, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA in Mexico among her stops. Her career has long been influenced by women that carry very specific attributes that have inspired her throughout the years. Whether it is Awesome Kong, Bull Nakano, Gail Kim or Lita, Bordeaux has been influenced by some of the best female wrestlers of all time. She will likely show that to an NXT audience in 2020."

When exactly Bordeaux will make her WWE debut? Nothing has been confirmed, but it's likely she will be on NXT after WrestleMania 36 in Tampa which is April 5. She reported to the WWE Performance Center in November and has been training the last five months.

"Chicago’s Elizabeth Chihaia – aka Scarlett Bordeaux – has made quite the name for herself in America and abroad," Bobby Melok of WWE.com wrote. "The self-proclaimed 'smokeshow' has been a standout for promotions like Mexico’s AAA, Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling."

Photo credit: WWE