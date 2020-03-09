Donald Trump Praises UFC's Dana White as 'the Real Deal'

UFC president Dana White has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump. He confirmed this to be true when he recently told TMZ that Trump is a "great guy." The president saw this message and wanted to let White know that he is the "real deal."

Dana, you are the real deal! pic.twitter.com/nAGDnP1RDp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

The pair recently traveled together to Colorado in order for White to attend a Trump rally. He flew on Air Force One and then later spoke to those in attendance. Although White was not actually scheduled to speak during the event.

"He called me and asked me if I wanted to go to Colorado ... So we flew over to Colorado for the day and back to Vegas," White said. "We were just hanging out, talkin' fights. I wasn’t even supposed to speak that day. I was just cruising over there with him."

White didn't actually discuss politics much during the rally. Instead, he simply talked about the Trump that he knows. They have been friends for 20 years and have reportedly grown closer since the 2016 election.

As White explained during his speech, he believes that Trump is a "fighter" and that "he loves this country." He also said that he sees a lot of things from the president that the public does not see. White used the example of stepping foot onto Air Force One and immediately having the president ask how his family is doing.

TMZ Sports asked White if he is concerned about losing potential fans and viewers after his speech at the political rally, as well as his follow-up comments about Trump. White responded by saying "I don't give a s–t."

"I can't say it enough. This guy – and when I say this guy I'm talking about President Trump – is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy, man. He's a great guy. He's been a friend of mine for a long time," White said to TMZ. "If you don't like me because I'm friends with this guy, that's your problem, not mine."

White is happy to be friends with the president, and he is not shy about sharing his opinion with those that ask. If that results in some viewers avoiding UFC, so be it. He doesn't care, which is one reason why Trump called him the "real deal."

(Photo Credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)