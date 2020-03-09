UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Expecting First Child With Partner Nina Ansaroff in September

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes and her partner, UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff, are having a baby. On Friday, Ansaroff announced the couple is expecting their first child in September. The baby will be a girl and her name will be Raegan Ann Nunes.

"I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September!" Ansaroff wrote on Instagram. "I cannot wait to meet her! I am carrying and still plan on fighter after she is born."

Nunes also announced the news on her Instagram account.

"I wanna tell every single person on this planet that... Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September!" she wrote. "I cannot wait to see her."

The birth of their daughter will come a few months after Nunes' match against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Nunes is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion and she hasn't lost a match since 2014. Her last bout was against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 back in December and she won by unanimous decision.

"Honestly, I was a little bit off tonight, but I'm the champ, I always have plan A, B, C and more," Nunes said after the match via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "If something goes wrong with the first plan, I just go to the next one. I couldn't get my timing well with the striking, so I decided to go to the takedown."

"We train everything in the gym, especially the bad positions, so I was OK when she surprised me with the submissions, it wasn't too bad," Nunes continued. "Germaine's timing was very good tonight, but she's so heavy with everything she throws, so it was easy for me to time the takedown. This is exactly what we trained for, so I'm happy."

Ansaroff, who has a career 10-6 MMA record, announced in October she is taking one year off in from fighting in order to have a baby.

"I'm not pregnant yet, but we are looking into the process," Ansaroff said to Raimondi of ESPN at the time.

Nunes added that Ansaroff always wanted to be a mother as it has been a "dream" of hers.

"Nina's dream is to be a mother before being a UFC champion," Nunes said. "Having a child is Nina's biggest dream and I'm happy to share it with her."