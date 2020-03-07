Cam Newton Reveals Aquatic Workout Snaps as He Recovers From Lisfranc Injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been recovering from a Lisfranc injury that derailed nearly his entire 2019 season. He underwent surgery after being placed on Injured Reserve and is preparing for a comeback. Newton has been documenting his recovery on Instagram and showing a considerable amount of time spent in the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 4, 2020 at 3:16pm PST

The 2015 NFL MVP posted multiple videos and photos on his profile recently, showing him taking part in aquatic workouts. He was jogging around the pool while also working on his boxing skills. Aquatic workouts are considered to be beneficial for those with damaged joints and are often used by NFL players recovering from season-ending ailments.

"I DONT KNOW WHAT MADE EM DOUBT ME - future #shineTHRUtheSHADE #notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE," Newton wrote in the caption of his gallery.

This is not the first time that Newton has put an emphasis on his workouts. He has been detailing his recovery from the Lisfranc injury all season. The original goal was to be ready for the new league year on March 18 due to the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Carolina Panthers, but that situation has since changed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule have been impressed with Newton's rehab work and are planning on moving forward with him as the starting quarterback once again. There were initial reports of him being traded, but the team is now expected to keep the former first overall pick through the final year of his contract.

That being said, Newton's health will play a major role in this decision. Team owner David Tepper spoke with reporters and said that health is the primary factor in any decisions about whether he is retained, traded, or released in the coming months.

"There's a lot of different things that can happen. First – is healthy? Tell me that and then we can talk," Tepper said.

While Newton's future with the Panthers is technically unknown at this time, he will continue with his recovery efforts as if he will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. A healthy Newton is viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL – as evidenced by his MVP and 240 total touchdowns – and he is trying to reach that level once again.

Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images