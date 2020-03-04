Watch: Las Vegas Raiders Players Call Fans on ROKiT Phones

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to be community pillars as 2020 will be the first year the team plays games in Sin City. But as the Raiders showed they're committed to Las Vegas, two players — running back Johnathan Abram, and defensive end Maxx Crosby — are surprising fans by calling them on ROKiT Phones. The Raiders placed a ROKiT phone booth at the Roman Plaza, which had the Raiders logo. Fans who passed by answered the phone and were greeted by the Raiders players who would then reveal themselves behind the phone booth, then award them with ROKiT Phones that included year’s subscription to ROKiT Life Services, which features a 24-hour virtual medical visit.

"We’re delighted ROKiT is the official phone of the Las Vegas Raiders," Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of ROKiT Phones, said in a press release. "The team will attract audiences from all over the world and provide us with the perfect platform to educate people about our glasses-free 3D smartphones and services, available at disruptively low prices as well as our must-have life services packages."

With ROKiT Phones being the official phone of the Raiders, fans have a chance to win some big prizes throughout the year including season tickets, passes, VIP access and Allegiant Stadium tours.

"The Raiders welcome ROKiT Phones as the newest Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium," team president Marc Badain said. "We look forward to offering our fans and guests the numerous elevated fan experiences that this partnership with ROKiT will provide."

The Raiders have been around for 50 years but they spent the majority of that time in Oakland. From 1982-1994, the team was in Los Angeles before moving back to their original city. The team officially relocated to Las Vegas in January.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland, and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders," owner Mark Davis said per NFL.com. "And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital."

The Raiders have won three Super Bowls with the last being in 1984. In 2019, the team finished with a 7-9 record and haven't reached the playoffs since 2016.