Former Temple Football Player, High School Football Star Zaire Williams Shot and Killed After Fistfight

Former Temple University football player and New Jersey high school football star Zaire Williams was shot and killed after being involved in a fistfight according to the Associated Press. He was 25 years old. Williams was shot in the head around 4 a.m. local time on Monday and the shooting occurred just a few blocks away from the Temple University campus.

Williams was driven to the hospital in a private car, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital later. The shooter fled the scene by foot and remained at large as of Tuesday morning. No other injuries were reported.

This story is developing.