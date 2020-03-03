Peyton Manning Was Reportedly Offered Massive Deal to Replace Tony Romo on CBS Broadcasts

On Feb. 29, CBS made Tony Romo the highest-paid NFL analyst. The network, which will host Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, re-signed for $17 million per season with the contract lasting over the next five years.

It turns out, though, that CBS may had its eye on another former NFL quarterback: Peyton Manning. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported his sources had told him that Manning was offered a contract for $10-12 million a year for five or six seasons.

Manning, who has been a hot free agent among the broadcasting industry ever since retiring, didn't take the offer or pursue any counter-offers. ESPN has had its eyes on him as a potential addition to their Monday Night Football team, but he has not expressed an interest in getting into the booth at this time.

As for Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback had an offer as well from ESPN before turning them down and remaining loyal with CBS. He is now rewarded with a deal that will be worth up to $180 million. His previous contract was set to expire in March. He will remain working in CBS' top pairing alongside color commentator Jim Nantz. The duo will have their voices heard during the Super Bowl, too.

Spoke briefly to Jim Nantz on Tony Romo returning to CBS: "I am ecstatic times 10," Nantz says. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 29, 2020

Nantz is reportedly "ecstatic" to have his partner back for the foreseeable future.

Romo's playing career spanned from 2003 to 2016. He played for the Cowboys throughout and earned four Pro Bowl honors over that course. Romo, who saw his image appear on the jumbotron and settle down an angry Dallas crowd during their Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo, finished his career with a 78-49 record in the regular season, but only went on to appear in six playoff games with just two wins in those contests.

He quickly adjusted to his role from inside the pocket to inside the booth as he won over audiences with his ability to predict plays seconds before they happen and provide insight that not many analysts before him were ever able to do.

"I think you just study stuff your whole life, you feel like you’re confident in the system, the mannerisms, what’s the history of this coordinator, this quarterback, just little things here and there," Romo told Inside Hook about his knack for predicting plays. "Then you’re just trying to educate the viewer. I’m not trying to predict per se, I’m just trying to talk football and make it enjoyable for people.”