Lindsey Vonn Drives Fiance P.K. Subban Crazy With Sizzling Red Bikini 'Adventure' Photo

Lindsey Vonn is ready for summer. The 35-year old Olympian recently went to Instagram to share a photo of her in a red bikini on the beach. She is with her dog Lucy and in the caption, Vonn wrote, "Just 2 girls on a crazy adventure..." with the hashtag "secret project" at the end. Vonn received a ton of comments on the photo but the one that stood out the most was from her fiance P.K. Subban.

"CRAZZZZY glutes," Subban, 30, wrote.

Fans also seemed to love the photo.

"Gorgeous and strong!" one fan wrote. "Thanks for inspiring women with your healthy body image!"

"Best woman in the planet," another fan wrote.

"So cute. Your girl reminds me of my boy Mort," another fan added.

Vonn and Subban got engaged back in August. On Christmas, Vonn gave Subban and engagement ring and asked him to marry her.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!" Vonn wrote. "On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe."

The interesting thing about their engagement is it came on the heels of Vonn not rushing into marriage.

"This is not a Bieber situation," Vonn joked while talking with reporters, alluding to Justin Bieber’s then-recent engagement to now-wife Hailey Baldwin after only a few weeks of dating at the time. "I’ve been married before. So I’m — we’re enjoying every moment."

"We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself," she continued. "We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it."

Vonn and Subban talked to Vogue about the engagement and Subban revealed how he proposed.

"I got the ring and said, 'You know what? I'm just going to do it home.' Everything kind of came together on that day," Subban said. "Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up."

Vonn retired from skiing last year and she finished her career with five medals in the Olympic Games and the World Championships. Subban is a member of NHL's New Jersey Devils and he was named the league's best defender in 2013 when he was with the Montreal Canadiens.