John Olerud: MLB Fans Send Sympathy to Former Blue Jays Star After His Daughter Jordan Dies at 19

MLB All-Star and World Series champion John Olerud is mourning the loss of his daughter Jordan after a long battle against a rare chromosome disease. The daughter was hit with the syndrome called tri-some 2p,5p- from birth in August 2000, inspiring the former major leaguer and his family along the way.

"I'm constantly amazed at her disposition," Olerud told the Boston Globe in 2005 before his retirement. "She's uncomfortable, she's having a hard time… but yet, she's got a smile for you. I'm really blessed to have a child like her."

Olerud and his wife founded The Jordan Fund to aid family and special needs children, providing grants to those who can't cover medical costs related to children diagnosed with the rare disease or related ailments.

Services for Olerud's daughter will be Saturday and Mets Public Relations rep Jay Horwitz reported that those looking to honor her passing can donate directly to The Jordan Fund. The charity had provided a $50,000 grant back in 2014 to support the Inspiration Playground project in Bellvue, Washington.

Once the news broke, many baseball fans and others in the sports world reached out to send their best to the former Blue Jays star.

Scroll down to see some of the touching tributes to the MLB alum and his late daughter.