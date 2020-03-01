Kobe Bryant: Vanessa's Statement Over Crash Scene Photos Draws out Emotional Response From Social Media

Fans are feeling for Vanessa Bryant as news that photos from her husband's helicopter crash are out there. Bryant and her lawyers issued a statement on Sunday about the allegations that L.A. Sheriff's Department deputies have been circulating photos from the site where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed last month. Fans are wondering what Vanessa will do next.

Bryant was reportedly "devastated" to hear that L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies took photos at the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and her teenage daughter.

According to a statement by her lawyer, Gary C. Robb, she visited the sheriff's department's office on the day of the crash to specifically request that it be protected from photographers, so as not to allow gruesome imagery to emerge.

Still, on Thursday, a source told The Los Angeles Times that they had seen pictures from the crash. They claimed that a deputy in a bar had shown the images to them and other patrons. On Friday, the paper reported that the sheriff's department was investigating this matter internally, and ordering deputies to delete any copies of those photos.

For her part, Bryant spoke out harshly in a statement issued by her lawyers. Robb called for the deputies responsible for the existence and circulation of these photos to be punished to the fullest extent possible.

"First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff's substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families," he wrote.

So far, there is nothing to suggest that Bryant is seeking legal action against those deputies, but many fans misinterpreted her statement, thinking she was launching a lawsuit. Others simply shared their sympathies, though a few grumbled complaints. Here is what social media is saying about Bryant's statement issued on Sunday.