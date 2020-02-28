Ryan Newman: Hear the NASCAR Driver Speak on Video for the First Time Since Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman looks to be in high spirits as he speaks out on video for the first time since his scary crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 that sent the driver to the hospital with a serious head injury. In a new video for Roush Fenway racing Thursday, Newman thanked his fans for the support as he worked to recover from his injuries, while reminding viewers that he would not be racing this weekend at the Auto Club 400.

.@RyanJNewman is excited to see the iconic No. 6 @Castrol Ford hit the track this weekend at @ACSupdates 🤙 pic.twitter.com/HeZbgFF0qG — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 27, 2020

"Hey guys, I just wanna thank you for all your support and encouragement over the past couple of weeks; they've been quite a challenge," he began. "While I won't be in the car this weekend, we're really excited about the debut of the Castrol paint scheme on the number six Castrol car, the Castrol Ford for Roush Fenway racing. Been a great partner and look forward to a new level of performance from our team."

Seeing Newman up and talking like normal had NASCAR fans feeling emotional.

You're one tough s.o.b @RyanJNewman it was very weird being in Vegas Sunday and not seeing you on the track but to be honest I'm just glad to see you alive. Get well soon rocket man. — Shawn McGrew (@ShawnMcGrew1) February 27, 2020

Best sound and sight ever! Thinking of you and sending healing thoughts for a speed recovery. Keeping Ryan and the whole team in our hearts. Good Luck this weekend. — Kelli Dillin (@DillinKelli) February 27, 2020

It is so wonderful to see him. — Nina friesen (@N_Friesen) February 28, 2020

Sunday, Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark read a statement from Newman to the media, during which he discussed his injuries, the aftermath of his wreck, and the support that the fans showed him, as well as the safety improvements on his car that allowed him to survive the crash.

"Most importantly, I have to thank the guys back at the Roush Fenway Racing shop that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident," Newman wrote in his statement.

"I am truly indebted to each of you and it is unlikely I will ever be able to properly express to you how much the diligent effort with which you conduct your craftsmanship has affected me and my family," Newman said. "I hope you took pride in the photograph of me walking out of the hospital hand in hand with my daughters on Wednesday."

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton, Getty