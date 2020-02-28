Ryan Blaney's Kobe Bryant Tribute Car Receives Praise From NASCAR Fans

Ryan Blaney will have a new look when he races in the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California this weekend. In honor of the late Kobe Bryant, Blaney's No. 12 Ford will have the purple and gold colors. The numbers 2, 24, and 8 also seen and those numbers are what Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna wore while playing basketball. Bryant was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016 and he wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his 20 years in the league. He led the Lakers to five NBA championships and he was named NBA Finals MVP twice. He won the MVP award in 2008, was named All-NBA First team 11 times and was selected to the All-Star team 18 times while being All-Star MVP a record four times. When NASCAR fans saw Blaney's scheme for the Auto Club 400, they were in love. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Blaney's car.

First Video Footage Ryan Blaney's Kobe tribute scheme for Fontana. All proceeds will go to https://t.co/1NcATfeLxf to honor and support loved ones of all victims involved in the tragedy. Donations will be directed to their families. pic.twitter.com/niyCn9j4TQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 28, 2020 Here's a look at what the car will look like once it hits the track this weekend. Blaney will be one of the few drivers who will pay tribute to Bryant and once fans saw this, they instantly were in love.

Time to Win

This fan thinks Blaney has a chance to win because of the Bryant tribute. Blaney is still in the early stages of his career and he has won three races and finished in the top 10 60 times out of 164 events. He finished second in the Daytona 500 earlier this month.

Honoring the Bryant Family

This Twitter user loves how Blaney is honoring the Bryant Family as well as the families of the other victims of the helicopter crash. This is a good way to end an emotional week as Bryant and Gianna were remember in a Celebration of Life Memorial on Monday at the Staples Center.

Went Hard
Go get that W now — Thanos Mac (@MrMac011) February 28, 2020

It looks like the plan was the go all out with the car and Blaney's team did just that. Bryant made an impact on all sports which is why there have been a number of tributes throughout the entire month.

The Fan is All-In This is amazing and was expected, but WOW!! Great job to @DrinkBODYARMOR for that beautiful car. He was more than an athlete to many of us. He was an inspiration. So great with his girls. #GirlDad I HAVE to have merch associated with this tribute. Bravo. 💛💜 #RIPKobeandGianna pic.twitter.com/HVqtI0IcyP — Gina (ms79ta) (@ms79ta) February 25, 2020 This fan loves how Bryant was with his kids, so he's all-in with the design. The Lakers great was the father of four daughters and he showed support to all of them. That is one of the many reasons why his death was heartbreaking."

See it in Person Love it! Thank you Ryan for putting this on your car this weekend. Can’t wait to see it in person. What a great way to honor the great Kobe. — Laura (@bradleysnan) February 25, 2020 This fan will be at the Auto Club 400 which means she will be able to see the car up close and personal. NASCAR was also be doing their part in remembering Bryant as they will have a few tributes throughout the weekend including the No. 24 painted in the infield.