Garth Brooks: Barry Sanders Hilariously Weighs in on 'Sanders' Jersey Controversy

Garth Brooks recently found himself at the center of a controversy of mass confusion, after fans mistook his Barry Sanders jersey as an endorsement of democratic president candidate Bernie Sanders. Now, Barry — who played for the Detroit Lions — has hilariously weighed in on the situation, jokingly offering Garth the opportunity to be his "VP." The Lions have even jumped in to the joke, creating a fake campaign add for "Barry 2020."

The controversy began when Brooks took to his Instagram page and posted a photo of himself wearing the Barry Sanders jersey. Many fans, who did not know who the former NFL running back is, thought that this was Brooks' way of endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, and they became enraged.

"Socialists are the enemies of free people all over the world, if you're prepared to give up 70% of your income, your firearms, wait half a year to see your doctor, watch 100 of thousands, possibly millions of Americans lose their jobs and shift to government dependency, then Bernie is for you, I call him 'BS,'" one person commented.

"Nothing like supporting a communist to lose a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!" someone else exclaimed.

"Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different," another angry Instagram user wrote.

Once the situation went viral, and screenshots of the comments were being shared on other social media outlets, fans who knew the jersey was simply a reference to Barry Sanders began getting as laugh out of the misunderstanding.

"If you are one of those who denounced Garth Brooks for wearing a 'Sanders' jersey on, you need serious help. First off Bernie never played football, it's too manly. Secondly, the jersey was for NFL football great BARRY Sanders," tweeted journalist Wayne Dupree. "Leave Brooks alone people! WOW!"

FEEL THE BERN: Hundreds digitally attacked Garth Brooks, for wearing a Barry Sanders jersey in Detroit. The masses mixed up the Oklahoma State/NFL Hall of Fame football player, with democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders. The internet is a funny place. #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/2VEuHKOq9Y — Adam Snider (@AdamSniderNews) February 28, 2020

At this time, Brooks does not appear to have addressed the controversy.