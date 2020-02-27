Snoop Dogg Shares Text From His Mom About Aftermath of Interview Following Kobe Bryant, Gayle King Controversy

Following the heated Kobe Bryant and Gayle King controversy, Snoop Dogg has shared a text from his mom about the aftermath of his recent Red Table Talk interview. In the text screenshot, Snoop's mother wrote, "Good morning son, you didi a great interview with Jade (Pinkett Smith) and family. Keep on sending the word out to help someone who needs to hear a kind word or see a big smile. That will make a big [difference] in [their] life. Love you son. Always and forever. Your mom, Beverly." Snoop captioned the post, "Mamma knows best."

In his conversation with Smith and the ladies of Red Table Talk, Snoop opened up about his initial, public criticisms of King, after she pressed WNBA star Lisa Leslie with questions about late basketball icon Kobe Bryant's legacy, considering he has past sexual assault allegations against him.

"My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women. It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that’s when you gotta get right," he shared, expressing his regret over the matter.

"I didn't feel grown, I didn't feel like I was Snoop Dogg the rapper, I felt like Snoopy," Snoop then continued. "I felt like, 'OK, all right.' And she didn't say I was wrong, she was just giving me, 'You know I raised you better. You're a representation of us. Every woman that has ever crossed your life, you're a representation of that.'"

The "Gin and Juice" rapper later clarified that — at the time — he hadn't spoken with King personaly, but that he did reach "out through her friends, her associates and I even DM'd her, sending her a prayer, letting her know I apologize to her." Snoop also previously issued an apology by way of an Instagram video.

Notbly, King has publicly stated that she accepts Snoop's apology, issuing a statement in which she stated, "I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss."

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, as was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven other individuals.